Monty Lopez has entered the chat. Addison Rae‘s father is speaking out after his estranged wife, Sheri Easterling, packed on the PDA with Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Unbothered!” Lopez, 46, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28, alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. “Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!”

Lopez included the hashtag “#tiredoflivinglie” and alleged, “I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder [sic] to be with her!”

He concluded: “Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”

The Louisiana native’s post came shortly after Easterling, 42, made her red carpet debut with Gravy, 26, outside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The twosome matched in lavender outfits and weren’t shy about showing their affection.

“We met online and we connected right away,” the “Always Saucy” artist told MTV’s Nessa Diab on the red carpet. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

Lopez and Easterling tied the knot in 2004. They divorced years later but eventually remarried in 2014. Along with the “Obsessed” singer, 21, the estranged couple share sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8. In his Instagram bio, the realtor notes he is also the father of Macye Neumeyer, who has two children of her own.

Earlier this year, Lopez was accused of having an affair with a woman named Renée Ash, who claimed the BAM Social cofounder lied about his marriage being over. While Lopez did not publicly comment on the allegations at the time, Easterling took to social media to address the drama.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in July. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love, support and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

Easterling has since updated her Instagram bio to describe herself as being a “single mom.” Before taking their romance to the VMAs carpet, Gravy teased his connection with Rae’s mom as Lopez challenged the “Mr. Clean” artist to a fight amid the budding romance.

“I didn’t know she was married,” Gravy explained on a Barstool Sports podcast earlier this month. “I am aware it would be frowned upon. I [would be] pretty mad if I was the husband. I learned afterwards.”