Standing by her man. Nessa Diab has remained loyal to her longtime boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick, amid his various ups and downs in the public eye as an NFL star.

In 2016, the quarterback began peacefully protesting police brutality and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem. He subsequently became a controversial figure, with some defending the former San Francisco 49ers player for his right to protest while others criticized him for disrespecting the flag.

Diab, however, admired the activist nature of her now-longtime boyfriend. Although the Girl Code alum was first linked with her beau in 2015, they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until February 2016 when they attended a charity function together, according to TMZ.

The couple made their first red carpet outing at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2017 where he was honored. Later that year, when the free agent was named the Citizen of the Year by GQ magazine, Diab wrote a touching tribute to her man.

“I’m very fortunate that I have Colin next to me,” she wrote in the magazine. “It’s everything. We love each other, we care for each other, and we have to remind each other that, hey, we’re doing our part, we’re trying to make a difference.”

The couple went on to make another stunning red carpet appearance together at the 2019 Met Gala, with Diab rocking a gold frock and her partner wearing a black suit with gold embellishments.

“MET GALA 2019” the Milwaukee native wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo from fashion’s biggest night. “We pay homage to our ancestors with our looks inspired by Ghana and Egypt. Thank you to Anna Wintour & @voguemagazine for having us,” he concluded the post.

In August 2022, the pair announced they secretly welcomed their first child together. In a lengthy social media upload, Diab reflected on the couple’s transition to parenthood hours before returning to work at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” she continued. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

The TV personality noted that she was looking forward to showing more of her motherhood journey, adding, “I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always.”

That same day, the radio host shared a photo from the VMAs — her first public appearance since welcoming her baby boy. “Almost show time! Hosting the @MTV #VMA red carpet at 6:30pm tonight!” she wrote alongside an Instagram snap of her in a black gown. “See you guys on the carpet! – Mom.”

Scroll down to relive the highlights of Kaepernick and Diab’s relationship: