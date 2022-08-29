Love is in the air! The stars turned out — and turned one of music’s biggest nights into date night — by packing on the PDA on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards black carpet.

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, celebrated the country star’s history-making moment by sharing a sweet kiss after arriving at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28. “It’s kinda good because people will be like, ‘Oh, this is a country artist. Why is he singing this song?'” the “Grand” singer, 28, told Entertainment Tonight about becoming the first country artist to perform at the VMAs in the show’s 18-year-history. “Then hopefully they go down a rabbit hole and they discover a lot more artists in the country world.”

Kane and Katelyn — who share daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 9 months — also teamed up for a track on the Tennessee native’s new album, which he teased as one of his more “poppy” releases. “The one with my wife is kinda poppy,” he told ET about his upcoming record, Different Man, which will be released in September. “But nah, I’ll never transition just straight to pop.”

Meanwhile, rapper Yung Gravy shocked fans when he locked lips with the “queen of the MILFs,” Sheri Easterling, who is best known as the mother of TikTok star Addition Rae. The “Betty” rapper, 26, matched his lavender shirt and black suit to her short, lilac dress as the twosome were spotted making out for the cameras after his performance during the VMAs pre-show.

Another couple who only had eyes for one another at the 2022 VMAs was Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga. The “On Display” podcast host, 43, wore a sparkly sheer catsuit for the big night, while her husband, 43, kept it casual in a white tee and black pants.

The VMAs have been known to bring out celebrity couples’ affectionate sides. Last year, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for their over-the-top PDA at the awards show, where the Blink-182 drummer performed alongside his friend Machine Gun Kelly. Later in the evening, the Poosh founder, 43, raised eyebrows when she and Megan Fox shared pictures from a steamy bathroom photo shoot.

“Kourtney and I are in love,” the Transformers actress, 36, captioned a snapshot of her and Kardashian dressed to the nines outside a bathroom stall. The pair also posted a steamy photo of them touching tongues with their respective partners while hanging out in the bathroom at the event.

