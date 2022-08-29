Homegrown roots. Before Addison Rae became well-known for her viral TikTok videos and subsequent film success, she grew up in Louisiana alongside her family.

The He’s All That actress is the eldest child of Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, who initially tied the knot in 2000. After several years together, Easterling and Lopez split before eventually remarrying in 2017.

“You were a single mom for a good few years,” Rae said during a July 2020 episode of the “That Was Fun?” podcast, speaking with her mother. “From about to 3 to 6 for me … Dad wasn’t really in my life very much. I’m sure that was [a] personal decision on your part with Dad. You guys, I’m sure, kind of established that, like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna need some space. We need to have our time to figure things out.’”

She continued: “You brought me to work with you all the time. That’s where I remember being all the time, was at your work with you.”

The Addison Rae Beauty entrepreneur’s tight bond with Easterling even helped them launch their joint “Mama Knows Best” podcast.

“Being able to talk about [different things] with my mom too is so fun,” Rae gushed during a September 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And we definitely have awkward conversations, like, people are like, ‘How are you guys so close?’ And I’m just like, ‘It wasn’t always like that! We didn’t always know everything.’ Obviously because, like, moms and daughters there are boundaries and like things you don’t tell your mom but now, I’m like telling her everything.”

Rae’s family made headlines nearly two years later after Lopez was accused of infidelity despite his marriage to Easterling. (The estranged couple also share two younger sons, Enzo and Lucas.)

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” Easterling wrote via Instagram Story in July 2022, without directly addressing the cheating allegations. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

The mother of three added: “My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love, support and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

Neither Rae nor Lopez have publicly addressed the scandal, but Easterling made her MTV Music Video Awards debut one month later with Yung Gravy. The “Alley Oop” rapper and the photographer coordinated in matching lilac outfits on the red carpet in August 2022 before packing on the PDA.

“We met online and we connected right away,” Gravy told Nessa Diab during the awards show’s red carpet. “You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

Easterling, for her part, added: “I am super excited and I’m just happy.”

Scroll below to meet Rae’s family: