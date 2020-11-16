Addison Rae seriously brought the heat for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards — and we’ve got all the details on her beauty look.

Styled by Siena Montesano, the 20-year-old TikTok sensation stunned in a red Sophie Theallet dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Jimmy Choo heels. But it wasn’t just her fashion that we’re obsessing over. The brunette dazzled from head-to-toe with a little help from her glam squad and some killer products.

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan started by prepping Rae’s skin with Mario Badescu Skin Care goodies, including the Hyaluronic Dew Drops, the Hyaluronic Dew Cream, the Hyaluronic Eye Cream, the Mint Lip Balm and, of course, the cult classic Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. “Addison has naturally stunning skin, so my main focus was to make sure that I properly hydrated the face to ensure her makeup lay on top as seamlessly as possible,” the pro explains. “I used the Hyaluronic Dew Drops, Dew Cream and Hyalurnonic Eye Cream because they retain so much moisture on the skin while not feeling heavy or greasy. The gorgeous glow left on the skin is light and luminous.”

As for her killer red lip, Deenihan used a surprising product! She first applied Pat Mcgrath PermaGel Ultra Glide eye pencil in Xtreme Black on outer corners of lips for dimension before applying the brand’s MatteTrance Lipstick in Forbidden Love all over.

But skincare wasn’t only used to achieve a glowing complexion. The pro also depended on hydrating body products to maintain an all-around radiance.

“Addison’s dress leaves her chest and arms exposed, so I wanted to make sure any visible skin was flawless and glowing,” Deenihan notes. “I added lotion to ensure all the skin was properly hydrated and prepped for body makeup.” So to even Rae’s skin tone, Deenihan used Alleven Colour Shield and sprayed on the brand’s Colour Shield Glow to the color bone and top of her shoulders — a.k.a. where the light hits. To blend it all together, she used the Alleven Kabuki Brush.

Even her hair was beautifully shiny, thanks to celeb hairstylist Danielle Priano. “We drew inspiration from the classic silhouette of Addison’s gorgeous dress and decided to go with a ponytail,” the pro says. However, she notes that it wasn’t your average pony. “We had to make it more modern with the length and high shine.”

They achieved this thanks to Redken’s new Shine Flash, which she spritzed on at the end for a touch of polished glamour.

