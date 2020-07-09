Back in action. TikTok star Addison Easterling, better known as Addison Rae, made her social media comeback amid speculation that she’s pregnant.

Rae, 19, returned to Twitter on Wednesday, July 8, after a two-week hiatus, to apologize for previously reposting a video that condemned the Black Lives Matter movement. The social media star had been MIA from her accounts since June 28, causing many fans to speculate about her.

“I owe all of you an apology,” Rae began her statement. “Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have.”

After the video recently resurfaced, the Louisiana native took ownership for her part in sharing it at the time.

“Because of my privilege, I didn’t understand and wasn’t educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community,” she continued. “All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community was and continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism.”

Rae explained that she sees her “mistakes” and is “committed to learning from them.”

She continued: “I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter.”

Rae, who is the second-most followed personality on TikTok, then asked her fans to support the global movement.

“I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally,” she concluded. “I love you all endlessly.”

The dancer’s message came one day after her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall shut down rumors that she was expecting.

“Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant,” Hall, 20, told the YouTube channel Celebrity Livin on Tuesday, July 7. “I don’t know why that’s a thing.”

Rae has yet to comment on the pregnancy claims, but Hall assured his followers that “she’s fine.”

While some of Rae’s fans speculated that her TikTok absence was due to body-shaming trolls, others suggested it had to do with a resurfaced video where she was accused of encouraging a friend to say the N-word.

Before taking a break from the social media platform, Rae apologized for another BLM controversy. After posting an Instagram selfie with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote amid the Black Lives Matter protests, she explained that she didn’t mean any harm.

“I am so sorry to any that I may have upset with this,” she said at the time. “My intentions are pure and this quote is something that I believe in SO deeply.”