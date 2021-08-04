A new take! He’s All That shared its official trailer for the upcoming reboot which stars Addison Rae in her first film role ever.

The TikTok star admitted that she expected the pressure that came with playing the role of Padgett Sawyer, but that she was more than up for the challenge.

“I’m willing to prove how seriously I do take things,” Rae told Bustle in April 2021. “It’s something I’m willing to keep working at and hopefully really proving myself to these people.”

The trailer follows Padgett as she deals with a humiliating breakup that turns into a challenge to avenge her reputation. The romantic comedy is a reimagining of She’s All That, which premiered in 1999 and starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook.

For Rae, getting to work on a project that was inspired by something so well known was a “really big pinch me moment.”

“That’s been a dream of mine, to be an actress, forever,” she told Glamour U.K. in February 2021. “To be called one now, especially now that I’ve starred in my own film. It’s kind of just really insane to be able to say that.”

Rae continued, “I think for me, it’s something that I’ve been passionate about my entire life, so I feel it wasn’t really that scary for me in particular to kind of get into that, but I think for a lot of people, I was a little nervous about what people would say. People don’t really know what I did or aspired to do before I started social media, so people kind of base anything I do off of like, ‘Oh, she started on social media.’”

Before the trailer premiered, some fans questioned whether the Louisiana native could handle such a big role right off the bat, to which Rae hit back with some insight.

“In this industry, when you come in and get labeled as one thing, people like to keep you there,” the dancer explained to Elle in July 2021. “What people don’t realize is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.”

The “Obsessed” performer admitted that any criticism she receives only inspires her to commit even more to a project.

“I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously,” she added at the time.

Scroll down to see everything we know about He’s All That: