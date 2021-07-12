Taking it in stride! Addison Rae wasn’t afraid to poke fun after her post about being a reporter at a UFC match was met with online backlash.

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” Rae, 20, joked via Twitter alongside a photo of her holding a microphone at a UFC event on Friday, July 9.

Social media users weren’t thrilled about the post, and many questioned why the TikTok star was potentially offered a reporting opportunity at the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas.

“Saw this posted on TikTok & ppl didn’t understand why some were so upset. let me explain: we go to school, go in debt, fight for our voices to be heard & papers to be funded, etc., and people with little experience get these opportunities instead,” an online commentator posted in response to Rae’s tweet. “I’m not calling her own talent into question. I haven’t seen her work as a reporter or host, so I cannot speak on that. rather, as a student, I’m frustrated by the elitist field itself, and those who don’t understand journalism placing celebrities in the reporting realm.”

Another user wrote, “I’m so sorry to people who actually graduated and can’t get this job.”

Meanwhile, a reporter came to Rae’s defense, tweeting, “People are really accusing Addison of STEALING JOBS from journalists. It’s a PHOTO.”

Rae, for her part, took to social media to laugh off the reactions to her viral post.

“Nvm y’all got me fired,” the Louisiana native tweeted the following day.

The dancer also retweeted a photo of her behind the scenes at the event.

“Most hated UFC commentator ever #UFC264,” the tweet from Barstool Sports read.

Rae previously opened up about how she has learned to deal with criticism online.

“This is something that I’m still figuring out for myself as it is way harder than I thought it would be,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020. “It can be really hard when people call out things that you already have insecurities around, but I am working on realizing that my worth does not come from other people’s words.”

The social media star, who recently formed a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, shared what she took away from spending time with the famous group.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she noted at the time. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

Rae explained that she “learned a lot” about fame and the downsides to it.

“I think most importantly I have learned that I am more sensitive yet stronger than I thought,” she told Us.

The social media mogul, who attended Louisiana State University before dropping out due to her online popularity, also revealed how her parents supported her decision to leave college.

“Neither one of my parents graduated with a degree, so they realize that college does not always equate to success,” the “Obsessed” singer added.