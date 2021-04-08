Going strong! Kourtney Kardashian’s own family may question her friendship with Addison Rae, but the pair’s bond seems stronger than ever.

The TikTok star met the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister in March 2020 through mutual friend David Dobrik, who was helping Kardashian’s son Mason get an account started on the popular app. “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” Rae told “The Tom Ward Show” in July 2020. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together.”

One such workout became an instructional Poosh video that’s racked up more than 4.7 million views. The BFFs have since popped up in each other’s TikToks and Instagram photos.

In July 2020, Rae told Us Weekly that hanging out with the Kardashian family has taught her to be “thankful” for her success. “The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

Though the reality star seems to have a ton of fun with her younger friend, some critics have wondered why the mother of three has been spending so much time with a woman more than 20 years her junior. When one Instagram follower commented, “She’s 41 and hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” the Poosh founder replied, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas …”

In the April 8, 2021, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney’s own sisters turned to Mason, who is 9 years younger than Rae, to find out what was going on between the friends. When Kim Kardashian asked him which room Rae sleeps in during her visits, Mason replied, “My mom’s.” Kim added that her sister is “not really like this with her other girlfriends.”

The sisters also invited Rae over for lunch without Kourtney to “get to the bottom” of the friendship, as Khloé Kardashian put it. After the family jokingly grilled her about her credit score, arrest record and blood type, Kim chimed in to say that everyone thought they might have been hooking up. “No, we’re not,” the TikToker replied. “No, but it’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.”

In September 2020, the Louisiana native discussed the relationship with Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways,” she said at the time. “Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun. She’s been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well, and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”

