Do they have matching pajamas, too? Kim Kardashian asked her nephew Mason Disick whose room Addison Rae sleeps in when she stays over at his house during a preview for the Thursday, April 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My mom’s,” the 11-year-old reality star replied.

“Kourtney’s not really like this with her other girlfriends,” Kim, 40, told the cameras after Mason’s confession, alluding to the fact that Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with the TikTok star, 20, falls out of the realm of her regular behavior.

After fans commented that they thought the pair’s relationship was weird on a September 2020 Instagram post, Kourtney clapped back.

“She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” one Instagram user wrote at the time. “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas,” the eldest Kardashian responded.

Earlier that month, Rae opened up about her relationship with the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, specifically noting how their 20-plus year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways,” she said at the time. “Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun. She’s been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well, and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”

In July 2020, Rae told Us Weekly exclusively that hanging out with the Kardashian-Jenner family has taught her to be thankful.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

When asked if she’d appear on the show’s 20th and final season, she played coy.

“I’m excited to continue growing my career in all aspects of the industry!” the Louisiana native said. “Stay tuned!”

Rae and Kourtney first started hanging out in summer 2020, when the TikTok star began posting videos with the Poosh founder and her family, which includes sons Mason and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.