Welcome to the interrogation room — better known as the Kardashian home! Addison Rae has lunch with the Kardashian family during the Thursday, April 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the group can’t help but ask her a ton of questions to get insight into her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh founder, 41, and the TikTok star, 20, became friends in 2020 and started spending a ton of time together — causing the family to want to get to know her even more.

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” Khloé Kardashian explains in her confessional. “So, we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney, because we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more.”

First, Kim Kardashian asks Rae to tell her where she’s from and when she came to Los Angeles. While the social media star is explaining, Scott Disick chimes in with, “Have you ever been arrested?” The family then proceeds to ask her what her blood type is and what her credit score is.

While Kendall Jenner tells the group to stop “interrogating” her, Khloé, 36, then brings up her relationship with Kourtney. “What the f–k did you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?” she asks.

Kim, 40, then chimes in, revealing, “Honestly, at the beginning, we were, like, wait are they hooking up — if it was, like, that kind of relationship.”

While the influencer laughs, Disick, 37, adds, “That was the elephant in the room. … It’s OK if you are. Nobody judges.”

With that, Rae clears the air. “No, we’re not,” she tells the family. “No, but it’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.”

Since the women became friends over the last year, trolls have questioned the relationship via Instagram comments, claiming that it’s strange because of their age difference. However, Kourtney has had no problem clapping back.

“She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” one Instagram user wrote in September 2020. The eldest Kardashian then responded, “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas.”

In July 2020, Rae opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their friendship and what she’s learned from the famous family.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said at the time. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.