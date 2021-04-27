New movies every week of the summer! Netflix announced its full slate for the summer on Tuesday, April 27, including a few highly-anticipated projects.

Kissing Booth 3 is set to debut in August, a little over one year after the second movie dropped on Netflix. Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney are set to return for the last movie of the franchise, which will be the “culmination of this coming of age story — not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well,” according to director Vince Marcello.

“Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood,” he told Variety last summer.

The last installment of the story was secretly shot back-to-back with the second in South Africa in 2019.

August will also include the release of He’s All That, a remake of the 1999 classic She’s All That. The new movie will follow an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn her school’s nerd (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king. She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook will also appear as the leading character’s mother.

April will include a few new movies as well, including Things Heard & Seen, out on April 29, and The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, out on April 30.

Additionally, Fear Street Trilogy, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed and The Loud House, with be released later this summer.

Scroll through the gallery below for the summer premiere dates and watch a trailer here: