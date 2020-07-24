Pucker up! The Kissing Booth is back with its second film, and this time around, Lee (Joel Courtney) and Elle (Joey King) are heading into their senior year of college. Although Elle is dealing with a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Flynn (Jacob Elordi), she’s lucky to have her BFF to lean on.

That said, many fans of The Kissing Booth films have been convinced that Elle and Lee should end up together since they are best friends.

Courtney, 24, does not agree.

“I don’t think that they could ever be together romantically. Their relationship goes beyond the need for a physical element to it,” the Super 8 star says exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They’re soulmates. They’re best friends. They’re linked in a way that very few people are on the entire planet. They have such a deep love and caring and affection for each other, but there’s no passion toward the physical side of it. And they really are like twins — they’re like siblings more than anything.”

In this second movie, Lee has come a long way and learned about the boundaries he must have with Elle. He’s also forced to figure out how to balance a girlfriend and a girl friend — something that isn’t easy.

The rom-com, like the first, ends on a cliffhanger — but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily result in another movie.

“You kind of have to hope for the best for these characters to come. I don’t actually know like if we’d be able to [do another],” the Messengers alum tells Us. “Times you’re so crazy, and I don’t know if we’d be able to get everyone back together.”

Plus, he adds, the open-ended ending leaves people feeling “hopeful” — at least that’s what he’s hoping for.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions — like, what’s going on in the world? How are we handling it? What do we do? We have big decisions to make. And I think this movie ends so aptly just leaving a giant question mark,” Courtney says. “What do you think you would do in this situation? It just allows people to remain hopeful.”

