Who Is Vinnie Hacker? 5 Things to Know About TikTok’s ‘Hype House’ Star

He’s taking over the TikTok world. Vinnie Hacker became a breakout star following the premiere of Netflix’s Hype House reality show.

A Seattle, Washington native, the internet personality, 19, is — as fellow Hype House star Alex Warren described him in the show’s trailer — “a nerd trapped in a hot sexy summer boy’s body.”

Following a brief stint in the Sway Gaming House, Hacker made his Hype House debut in January 2021. At the time, the house’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the teen alongside a caption that read, “Welcome Vinnie!”

Months later, it was revealed that Hacker would be a main cast member of the Hype House series. It was first announced in August 2020 that the TikTok collective was gearing up to film their own reality show. Then, in April 2021, members of the Hype House shared via social media that the show had been picked up by Netflix.

“I never had a desire to be on social media at all. It just took off pretty rapidly as soon as I started TikTok,” Hacker explained in the third Hype House episode. “I blew up because of thirst traps.”

The eight-episode series, which premiered earlier this month, introduced viewers to members of TikTok’s biggest content house and proved that living life on the internet isn’t always as easy as it seems.

Founded by Thomas Petrou, the Hype House — which rose to fame in late 2019 — is a revolving door of influencers who join the group as means to grow their platform. Internet stars like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy), among others, have all been associated with the Hype House before stepping away from the collective to focus on their budding careers.

The Hype House season finale included clips from an October 2021 YouTube video uploaded by Petrou, 23, in which he revealed that multiple members of the Hype House had decided to move out of the mansion in which they share together. Hacker, for one, would be continuing to live in their Moorpark, California, home.

“Everybody in this house is like a brother or a sister,” Hacker explained during the Hype House show. “They’re some of the closest people I know I can talk to at all times. They’re like family to me.”

Hype House is now streaming on Netflix. Keep scrolling for five things to know about cast member Vinnie Hacker: