The boxing match that sparked a thousand memes! Internet stars Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom’s longtime feud came to a head in June 2021 when they finally stepped into the ring and sorted out their issues. However, the drama between them lasted longer than just a few rounds.

Hall is a TikTok superstar who rose to fame after gaining a massive following on Musical.ly — which has since become TikTok — Vine and YouNow. While he’s had a few controversies in the past, the internet personality is also known for founding the now-defunct Sway House, which included fellow social media influencers, including Noah Beck, Josh Richards and Blake Gray.

Prior to flaunting his single status, Hall also made headlines for his on-again, off-again romance with Addison Rae. After taking things public in late 2020, the former flames officially announced their split in March 2021.

In another corner of the internet, McBroom grew his online following with more family-friendly content. The former NCAA basketball player is the mastermind behind The ACE Family — a YouTube channel he runs with his wife, Catherine Paiz. The couple vlogs their daily lives with their three children — Elle, Steel and Alaïa.

While the family has gained plenty of views, it hasn’t stopped them from developing some well-documented financial troubles. Insider reported in October 2021 that they were forced to give up ownership of their $10 million Los Angeles mansion.

It’s safe to say that both Hall and McBroom have faced their fair share of drama in the public eye, but nothing beats what went down between them. Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul might’ve started the influencer-to-boxer pipeline, but it didn’t take long for Hall and McBroom to follow suit. Their fight marked the beginning of these foes’ boxing careers … and it was a long time coming.

So, what went down? The internet stars had a few public interactions before Hall agreed to a boxing match against McBroom. Then, the Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event was announced. Other than the main event, it included matchups between other social media stars, including AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder, Vinnie Hacker and Deji and DDG and Nate Wyatt. There were also live performances by Lil Baby, Migos and DJ Khaled.

In the end, McBroom came out victorious.

Feuds and rivalries are popping up all the time in the TikTok and YouTube communities, it’s no surprise if Hall and McBroom have let bygones be bygones, or if they’d be ready for round two sometime soon.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Hall and McBroom’s longtime feud: