Making moves! Jake Paul burst onto the entertainment scene in 2014 as a YouTube star and has managed to keep fans intrigued by his career evolution ever since.

After rising to fame for his pranks and funny videos on both Vine and YouTube, Paul landed a starring role on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark in 2016. He appeared on the series for two seasons, as Dirk Mann, before parting ways with the network in 2017.

The actor launched his entertainment collaborative, Team 10, that same year. He released his first song with the label, “It’s Everyday Bro,” in May 2017 — and has since recorded one EP and multiple singles.

Paul rebranded himself as a professional boxer in December 2019, taking on British YouTuber AnEsonGib in the ring the following month. He has since won four fights by knockouts and one by decision.

The athlete has made headlines more than once for his controversial actions over the years, including an incident in May 2020 when he was accused of looting an Arizona mall. At the time, he claimed via an Instagram Story statement that he was “not engaged in any looting of vandalism.”

Outside of his social media success and becoming a boxer, how much do Paul’s fans really know about him? The Ohio native opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about himself — including who his celebrity crush is and which animal he relates to most.

Read on to learn more about Paul:

1. If I could eat the same meal every day, it would be a meat lover’s pizza with ranch dressing.

2. My biggest fear is failure.

3. One of my hidden talents is that I can do a one-handed clap.

4. I secretly love watching cat grooming videos.

5. I’m terrible at skateboarding!

6. I’m currently binge-watching the Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance.

7. I think Michael Jordan is the greatest athlete of all time, along with Muhammad Ali.

8. If I wasn’t a boxer, my dream job would be a Navy SEAL.

9. Hanging out with my girlfriend [Julia Rose] and friends is when I laugh the most.

10. The first film I ever saw was The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie in 2004.

11. The one trait I look for in a friend is loyalty — and a dark sense of humor.

12. I hate small talk. It’s my biggest pet peeve.

13. My favorite song is “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.

14. My dream car is a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

15. My celebrity crush is Ryan Reynolds.

16. The one daily routine I never miss is training, and then taking an ice bath.

17. My proudest moment is when my cat graduated from online cooking class. (Kidding!)

18. The hippo is the animal I relate to the most.

19. I’ll do chicken wings over chicken tenders every time.

20. I’ve always wanted to go to Australia.

21. I’d take a ski vacation over a beach vacation.

22. I wish I was able to sing like Olivia Rodrigo.

23. Mike Tyson is my role model.

24. My favorite childhood memory is going to my cousin’s house on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

25. My most prized possession is Thor, my golden retriever.