Are ya’ ready, kids? A SpongeBob-inspired makeup collection officially exists and it’s like the Bikini Bottom was brought to life.

The SpongeBob SquarePants makeup collection was created by clean and cruelty-free makeup brand Hipdot to celebrate the show’s 20th Anniversary, which falls on July 17, 2019. The brand is known for its bold makeup products — especially it’s eyeshadows — so it makes sense that the collection offerings are all about color.

When the beauty world got wind of the Bikini Bottom Eye Palette back in June, the news went viral on the Internet and got makeup collab-lovers excited (understatement). The eyeshadow palette is made up of 15 bright under-the-sea shimmers and mattes with the cutest shade names. There’s Golden Pineapple, which — you guessed it! — is a shimmery marigold shade, Meow Meow…Meow, a shimmery purple and Bikini Bottom Blue, which we have a feeling you can already envision on your own.