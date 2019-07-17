Are ya’ ready, kids? A SpongeBob-inspired makeup collection officially exists and it’s like the Bikini Bottom was brought to life.
The SpongeBob SquarePants makeup collection was created by clean and cruelty-free makeup brand Hipdot to celebrate the show’s 20th Anniversary, which falls on July 17, 2019. The brand is known for its bold makeup products — especially it’s eyeshadows — so it makes sense that the collection offerings are all about color.
When the beauty world got wind of the Bikini Bottom Eye Palette back in June, the news went viral on the Internet and got makeup collab-lovers excited (understatement). The eyeshadow palette is made up of 15 bright under-the-sea shimmers and mattes with the cutest shade names. There’s Golden Pineapple, which — you guessed it! — is a shimmery marigold shade, Meow Meow…Meow, a shimmery purple and Bikini Bottom Blue, which we have a feeling you can already envision on your own.
But wait, there’s more! The collection also includes three other products worth buzzing about. There’s the Sandy Cheeks Blush Bronzer to sculpt and warm up your complexion, plus a Jellyfish Lip Gloss Trio made up of lip-loving ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E and shea butter. One of the three shades, Coral Blue, is inspired by the glossy blue lipstick SpongeBob wore in the episode “Clams.” Perhaps SpongeBob really was the OG beauty influencer.And skin-care lovers have something to get excited about, too! There’s a Best Friends Sheet Mask Set that contains two hyaluronic-acid infused sheet masks. They’re designed to make you look like SpongeBob and Patrick, which is one part terrifying and another part adorable.
Want it all? The brand’s also offering a fancy Limited Edition Collector’s Box and a Spongebob Everything Set perfect for all of you who can’t get your hands on the collection fast enough. See below for a few of our picks!