Logan Paul Defends Brother Jake Paul After Looting Accusations

Brotherly advice. Logan Paul addressed allegations that his brother, Jake Paul, was looting at a shopping center in Arizona — and scolded him for being in that situation.

“To be honest, this one is so f–king hard for me because I love the kid,” Logan, 25, said on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. ”I love him, but I don’t always like him. He’s my brother, he’s my family, he’s my blood. Sometimes I do not understand why he does the things he does as I’m sure he feels about me from time to time.”

The YouTuber added, “Why he was inside of a mall that was being looted, I have no idea. I talked to him on the phone, he was at a dinner that was next to the mall. It was very unfortunate but very on-brand for Jake Paul to magically be seen at a looting site.”

Although Logan doesn’t approve of his brother’s actions, the social media star doubled down on his belief that Jake, 23, did not participate in looting.

“While I condemn that he was at a looting site and stuck around long enough for videos to be taken to make it look like he was kinda hanging out, you are a f–king moron if you think my brother was actively participating in looting,” Logan explained.

Jake was filmed on Saturday, May 30, at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was surrounded by other people destroying property at the shopping center. The YouTuber shared a video clip via his Instagram Story that showed police officers stationed outside.

“Bunch of f–king idiots, bro,” Jake said in the video. “Literally I walked right here, right up to there. These f–king idiots teargassed me. I ain’t doing s–t, bro. Look at them pointing guns at me.”

The Ohio native captioned the footage, “America is in ruins.”

Andrew Blue, Jake’s videographer and photographer, shared additional footage via Instagram, which also caused users to accuse the “It’s Everyday Bro” singer of participating in looting the shopping center.

One Twitter user wrote, “Jake Paul, a millionaire, is looting a mall so that he could post a YouTube video about it and add more to his wealth. You can’t make this s–t up.”

Jake later denied his involvement in “any looting or vandalism” and claimed he was just documenting what he saw following a Black Lives Matter protest he attended earlier that day.

“For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to use being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona,” Jake wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 31. “We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.”