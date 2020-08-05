Jake Paul Gets Firearms Seized From His Home After FBI Search

The FBI raided Jake Paul’s California home and seized multiple firearms found on the property.

Agents conducted a search at the 23-year-old YouTube star’s house in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 5. ABC7 reported that several guns scattered around the property were taken by the authorities, including a long firearm propped up against a hot tub in the backyard.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation,” the FBI told the local news affiliate in a statement, noting that no arrests were planned at the time.

In May, Paul came under fire for appearing in videos of looting at an Arizona mall. Some accused him of participating to boost views on his YouTube channel. “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he claimed via his Instagram Story, adding that he and his friends chose to “peacefully protest” police brutality.

“We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging,” he continued. “I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve.”

Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly in June due to the incident. “Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police,” the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement. “Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed.”

The Bizaardvark alum sparked outrage again in July when he threw a party at his California home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guests were spotted without face masks and not adhering to social-distancing guidelines.