Entering the arena! After his recent guest appearance at WrestleMania, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is making an official career pivot into the world of wrestling.

“Just signed with the WWE,” the influencer, 27, tweeted alongside a pair of snaps capturing the big moment on Thursday, June 30. In the photos, WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H, can be seen standing by Paul as he signs on the dotted line.

Triple H, 52, who is a former WWE Superstar and the current vice president of global talent strategy and development at WWE, also took to social media to commemorate the event, writing via Twitter, “I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome!”

This is not Paul’s first time stepping into the ring. The Ohio native appeared in a tag team event with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin at WrestleMania 38 in April, where the pair squared off against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, earning themselves a win.

Paul’s former cohort, 41, was quick to hype up the “Impaulsive With Logan Paul” podcast host on Thursday, posting a picture of the two donning matching costumes via Instagram with the caption, “I mean who wouldn’t want to see this tag team again #SummerSlam.”

Hours later, the WWE posted a video of Paul’s response. “Let’s get one thing straight because I don’t want to get this twisted,” the internet personality said in the clip, firing shots at his new opponent. “I did not sign this contract to team up with The Miz. In fact, I want nothing to do with The Miz. That man is dead to me, and I signed this contract so I could beat The Miz’s ass at Summer Slam.”

Before his time in the wrestling game, Paul made a name for himself as a professional boxer, participating in various celebrity boxing matches over the past few years — including a 2021 fight against championship boxer Floyd Mayweather. “I’m going to play with Floyd, gonna dog him and hit him hard,” the Valley Girl actor told reporters ahead of the match. “I’m going to break him down physically, mentally, everything. … I can’t imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I’m excited.”

While Paul ultimately didn’t walk away the winner, the vlogger did stay in the game against the iconic athlete, 44, for all eight rounds.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul told reporters after the event. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat.”

Mayweather, for his part, was impressed that Paul was up for the challenge. “He’s better than I thought he was,” the former Fighter of the Decade, who retired in 2017, said at the time. “I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”

