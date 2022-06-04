A family affair. For the WWE’s legendary McMahons, professional wrestling is in their blood.

The history of World Wrestling Entertainment is so vast that the corporation itself divides it into six different eras. Ultimately, the spectacle all began when wrestling and boxing promoter Jess McMahon (who was born in 1882 and died in 1954) and his son Vincent McMahon (who was born in 1915 and died in 1984) formed the Capitol Wrestling Corporation one year prior to Jess’ death. Six years later, Vincent founded the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), which would later become the WWE under his son Vince’s direction.

In 1982, Vince — who is credited for transforming the WWE into the pop culture staple it is today — purchased WWWF from his father. (He changed the company’s name to WWE in 2002.) Vince also jumped into the wrestling scene (and ring) as a character all his own, a striking difference from his father and grandfather’s preference to be behind the scenes.

Vince is married to Linda McMahon (née Edwards), who currently works in politics but previously worked in the wrestling world as co-CEO of the WWE. The couple have two children: Shane (born in 1970) and Stephanie (born in 1976), both professional wrestlers who also work on the business side of their family’s company. Shane is married to film producer Marissa McMahon (née Mazzola), and together they have three sons: Declan (born in 2004), Kenyon (born in 2006) and Rogan (born in 2010).

For her part, Stephanie — who announced in May 2022 that she was “taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities” as the WWE’s Chief Brand Officer — is married to pro wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with whom she shares three daughters: Aurora (born in 2006), Murphy (born in 2008), and Vaughn (born in 2010).

The youngest members of the McMahon family already seem to be following in their parents’ and ancestors’ athletic footsteps: In April 2022, Shane’s son Declan committed to play college football with the Indiana Hoosiers, while his cousin Aurora “has already started training” as a wrestler, Stephanie told Fox News in 2019.

She is also instilling her family’s legendary work ethic into her children.

“I would encourage them to follow their passion and whatever they believe in as long as they work hard at it,” Stephanie told the outlet, adding, “I believe in a strong work ethic and I believe they can do anything in the world they want to do but they are going to have to believe in themselves and work hard.”

