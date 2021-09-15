Honor thy mother! Kendall Jenner may be one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels, but she still can’t say no to her mom, Kris Jenner.

When the momager, 65, needed an assist with her untied shoe at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, the 25-year-old bent down — in her custom Givenchy — and retied the errant lace while Kris sipped on a martini.

Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, posted a photo of the hilarious moment one day after the glamorous event, and the image quickly went viral. “Whatever kris needs, she gets,” the 818 Tequila founder joked in the comments.

The mother-daughter duo had another playful moment at the gala when Kendall seemed shocked to see her mom waiting for her at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs after she made her entrance.

“Hi, Mom!” Kendall said on Monday, arriving for her red carpet interview with Emma Chamberlain. “Mom, what are you doing here?”

Another viral photo from the evening showed Kris recording her daughter’s entrance on her phone, inadvertently recreating the famous “you’re doing amazing, sweetie” meme that she reprised for Ariana Grande‘s “thank u next” video.

Kendall’s sparkly ensemble was one of the evening’s biggest fashion hits, landing her on tons of best dressed lists. The model and Givenchy designer Matthew M. Williams looked to Audrey Hepburn for inspiration, specifically one of the gowns she wore in the 1964 film version of My Fair Lady.

“I love Audrey, so we really wanted to kind of take a special moment of hers and make it our own,” the reality star told Vogue on Monday. “She wore Givenchy all the time.”

Her older sister Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, chose an all-black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body, including her face. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 14, the Skims founder, 40, claimed that her strange outfit was actually inspired by Met Gala’s 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the divisive ensemble. Many of her fans were skeptical of the look, but she had at least one admirer in Travis Barker, boyfriend of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Harddd,” he wrote via Instagram, commenting on her post of photos from the gala.