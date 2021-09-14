A fashionable family! Kris Jenner has been attending the Met Gala since 2015, but this year, Kendall Jenner seemed surprised to see her mom at fashion’s biggest event.

“Hi, Mom!” the 25-year-old supermodel exclaimed in a video posted by Vogue on Monday, September 13. “Mom, what are you doing here?” The Kardashian matriarch, 65, seemed to be waiting for her daughter to finish her walk into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“She’s my mom now too!” joked Emma Chamberlain, who was interviewing Kendall about her gown. In other photos from the evening, Kris seemingly recorded her daughter on her phone as she was coming up the stairs, echoing the beloved “you’re doing amazing, sweetie” meme.

Though the Kardashian-Jenner clan usually makes a big showing at the Met Gala, only one other member of the family, Kim Kardashian, appeared at the event. Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, previously revealed that she wouldn’t be going.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote via her Instagram Stories ahead of the soirée. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Fans also hoped that Kourtney Kardashian might make her Met Gala debut with boyfriend Travis Barker, but the duo had dinner in New York City instead. The Poosh founder, 42, posted a photo to her Instagram Stories from the Polo Bar on Monday night and shared footage of Barker, 45, playing the drums at Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert in Central Park.

Farther uptown, Kendall was busy turning heads in a sparkling Givenchy gown designed by the brand’s creative director, Matthew M. Williams.

“The inspiration was Audrey Hepburn’s My Fair Lady,” the designer, 35, told Vogue. “We just did a modern take on that moment.”

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum pointed out, the iconic actress was a frequent collaborator of brand founder Hubert de Givenchy, who designed the famous black dress Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“I love Audrey, so we really wanted to kind of take a special moment of hers and make it our own,” Kendall explained. “She wore Givenchy all the time.”

Kim, 40, for her part, wore a black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her entire body — including her face. It was very similar to the look she chose for Kanye West‘s Donda listening party on August 7. According to Vogue, the 44-year-old rapper closely collaborated with Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

The Selfish author was accompanied by a person in a similar all-black outfit, leading fans to think the reality star had attended with her estranged husband, but her date was actually Gvasalia, 40.