Talk about star power! The first poster for Ocean’s 8 was released on Thursday, December 14, and fans are raving about the all-female cast.

The bright red photo from the sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy assembles Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. “Every con has its pros,” reads the tagline on the poster.

Naturally, people nearly lost their minds after the already iconic image was unveiled. “This looks dope and props on having two actors with one name,” actor Seth Rogen tweeted, referring to singer Rihanna (real name Robyn Fenty) and rapper Awkwafina (real name Nora Lum).

Other fans were just as excited. “This is the best tagline I’ve read in years!! #Oceans8,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “you don’t understand. you really don’t. bullock. blanchett. hathaway. kaling. HOLY S–T. HOLY S–T. HOLY S–T. FEMALE ACTOR ICONS.”

“I’m going to hang this in my home like it’s a dorm room,” a third fan tweeted, while another added, “NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY JUSTICE LEAGUE.”

The film, which is directed by Gary Ross of The Hunger Games fame, follows Debbie Ocean (Bullock), the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney), as she recruits the seven other women to pull off a top-secret jewelry heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!