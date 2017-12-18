The first footage from Ocean’s 8 is finally here. Warner Bros. Pictures released a 15-second teaser for the highly anticipated film on Monday, December 18, one day ahead of the full trailer’s debut.

The sneak peak begins with Sandra Bullock (Debbie Ocean) plotting a top-secret jewelry heist with Cate Blanchett (Lou). “Why do you need to do this?” Lou, 48, asks Debbie, 53, while eating breakfast at a local restaurant. Later in the teaser, the Miss Congeniality actress responds, “‘Cause that’s what I’m good at.”

The clip is set to a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” and includes a montage of the film’s other all-female cast members: Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Awkwafina (Constance), Rihanna (Nine Ball) and Helena Bonham Carter (Rose). A diamond necklace and a pair of earrings are shown at one point, teasing the group’s plot to pull off a heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

The teaser comes four days after the first poster for Ocean’s 8 was unveiled. The bright red image assembled the eight women underneath the tagline, “Every con has its pros.”

Fans raved about the poster on social media, causing the hashtag #Oceans8 to become a worldwide trending topic on Thursday, December 14. “This looks dope and props on having two actors with one name,” Seth Rogen tweeted, referring to Rihanna (real name Robyn Fenty) and Awkwafina (real name Nora Lum).

Ocean’s 8, directed by The Hunger Games’ Gary Ross, hits theaters on June 8, 2018.

