Red carpet report: Stylish has learned from sources close to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards that many of the female actress who will be attending the show will be wearing black dresses as a sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

Sources also suggest it was originally a small group of actresses planning to wear the shade in solidarity but, as the word has gotten out in Hollywood, more actresses have gotten onboard and currently 30 are planning to participate.

“This movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating,” according to an insider. “All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets).” The heat is now on to pull black dresses or husttle to get new onyx frocks made!

This comes on the heels of a wave of women coming forward with stories of suffering workplace harassment featuring major industry players Harvey Weinstein and Bret Ratner. While we have yet to hear specific names, the list of nominees include a slew of A-listers who could join in in showing their stance in the fight against discrimination by wearing the dark hue.

This isn’t the only Awards-show statement planned for early 2018 — the presenter list at the SAG Awards, which air on January 21, will be made up entirely of women and will be hosted by Kristen Bell.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

