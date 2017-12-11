The nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes were announced on Monday, December 11, and while many talented names were read, many were left out.

One of the most discussed categories this year is Best Director, in which all five nominees are men: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All the Money In the World and Steven Spielberg for The Post.

Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, Mudbound‘s Dees Rees and Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig were all left out. Additionally, while Get Out did earn two nods for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor, director and writer Jordan Peele was left out.

Here’s a list of more notable surprises and snubs:

— Veep: Not only did the series get shut out, star Julia Louis Dreyfus also did not get any recognition. Dreyfus has taken home six consecutive Emmys but still has not won a Golden Globe.

— Evan Peters: Year after year, Peters wows in American Horror Story, but Cult was an entirely new ball game and it’s shocking to see he’s once again not included after his performance playing multiple roles.

— The Big Sick: The critically acclaimed, pull-at-your-heart-strings true story was completely shut out. If anything, most were expecting star and writer Kumail Nanjiani to get some recognition.

— Tracee Ellis Ross: While black-ish and Ross’ costar Anthony Anderson were recognized, she was left off the noms list.

— Noah Schnapp: Both Stranger Things and supporting star David Harbour earned nominations but Schnapp, who portrayed an eery Will this season, was snubbed.

— Milo Ventimiglia: The This is Us patriarch was left off the nominations list this year after earning an Emmy nom last year. His costars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz were both recognized.

— The Leftovers: Following its Emmys snub, Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux, as well as the show itself, were left out of the Globes.

The Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!