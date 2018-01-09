No Bachelor spinoff is complete without Ashley Iaconetti shedding a few tears! The dramatic first promo for The Bachelor Winter Games was released on Monday, January 8.

The 30-second first look at the new four-episode ABC series begins with steamy throwback scenes of franchise alums Ben Higgins and JoJo Fletcher as well as current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. “The Bachelor has always been hot,” a narrator says in a voiceover. “But February 13, it gets cold.”

Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby” then kicks in (cheesy, but fitting) as cast members including Luke Pell, Higgins and Iaconetti arrive to compete at The Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont. “Bring it on, baby,” Dean Unglert says.

After the narrator warns that “winter tears are coming,” the teaser cuts to a tearful Iaconetti. “I don’t understand why I’m always friend-zoned,” the 29-year-old says in a confessional. “I’m just so confused!”

ABC announced earlier on Monday that 12 fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Eric Bigger and Clare Crawley, will return for the winter-themed spinoff. They will compete against 14 stars from the international editions of the reality dating series.

“The Winter Games are fantastic,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “It’s like if Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise had a baby. Real relationships are formed, and the competitions are really fun.”

The Bachelor Winter Games, hosted by Chris Harrison, premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

