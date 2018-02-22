After The Bachelor Winter Games finale, the World Tells All reunion featured an update on all of the couples! Here’s everything that went down on the Thursday, February 22, special:

Courtney Dober and Lily McManus

The New Zealand and Australian stars found love immediately in the house and were still inseparable on the reunion show. After the show, they got an RV and took a road trip across America. Now, they’re both living in Los Angeles!

Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert

The couple exchanged “I love yous” before Dean got down on one knee. However, he did not propose. Instead, he told her that with all of her traveling, he wanted her to have a place to call home. So, he asked if she would “accept this key to my house.” She said yes.

Luke Pell and Stassi Yaramchuk

After the show, Stassi went back to Sweden and Luke went back to Nashville. However, she was shocked when he never, ever, reached out in the two months since filming. “It seemed so real,” she told Chris Harrison before Luke came out from backstage. When Luke was brought out, she actually shook his hand, making it clear she didn’t know who he was. He had no explanation for ghosting her, just continually saying “yeah” when she tried to ask how he could just act like they were nothing after the cameras stopped.

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt

These two are still going strong, “digging each other.” She’s traveled to Canada, he’s gone to Los Angeles many times and they’ve gone to Boston together. She’s a diehard Giants fan and she accepts that he’s crazy about Tom Brady … it must be love. They did not reveal what happened in the fantasy suite and ultimately, she doesn’t plan on it.

Clare Crawley and … Benoit!

Clare went home solo after Winter Games, turning down Benoit Beauséjour-Savard when he told her he was falling for her. She then tried to see if it’d work with Christian Rauch, but there was a disconnect. However, when she got home, she had a message from Benoit, they started dating. On World Tells All, he proposed and she said yes!

