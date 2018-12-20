The Bachelor is all about finding true love … while also providing must-watch entertainment. Colton Underwood’s journey begins in 2019, but Us Weekly has exclusive scoop on which women to watch — and watch out for — this season.

Cassie, 23, is said to be “one of those girls that guys have always been pining over,” according to a source close to the California native. So, will Colton be pining for her, or one of other charmers? Hannah G. may quickly become America’s favorite and don’t count out Demi, who gets hot and heavy on night one with the former NFL stud.

As for who the inevitable villain of the season, Tracy Shapoff appears to be a frontrunner. She’s already made headlines after offensive tweets from years past resurfaced, which she apologized for. However, it sounds like she also may at the center of the drama in the house — beginning night one!

For more details, including scoop on the never-been-kissed contestant who was swooning over Colton on The Bachelorette, watch the video above and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

