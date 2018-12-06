Colton Underwood, you may want to look away! Tracy Shapoff, who was revealed as one of the 30 women vying for Underwood’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, hasn’t always believed in the show.

“Do ppl really think they’re finding love on reality tv…or am I just the idiot that watches it?” the wardrobe stylist, now 31, tweeted in 2010. The message has now been deleted but was captured by fans of the show ahead of time and has now been shared on multiple Reddit accounts.

However, that’s just one of the tweets that’s eyebrow-raising. In March 2010, she tweeted, “Wish these fat old women on the treadmill would shut the hell up stop dancing and just work out.” In November of the same year, she wrote, “Liposuction is retarded…stop wasting your money and just get your fat ass to the gym.”

When Chris Harrison announced the cast on Thursday, he revealed that Shapoff makes a “flashy first impression” and may “find herself the center of drama night one.”

This isn’t the first Bachelor contestant to be surrounded by controversy. During Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, it was revealed that winner Garrett Yrigoyen had liked multiple offensive Instagram photos that mocked the transgender community, immigrants and other minority groups.

He later apologized for his actions. “To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” he wrote in part in an Instagram post. “I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

