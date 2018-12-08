The Bachelor contestant Tracy Shapoff, who will vie for Colton Underwood’s heart on the ABC reality dating series’ upcoming 23rd season, issued an apology after her offensive tweets resurfaced.

“I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologies for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago. I’m so sorry for those who I have offended,” the wardrobe stylist, 31, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 7. “I am beyond mortified that I ever had those thoughts and then proceeded to express them. By no means does this reflect the person who I am today.”

Shapoff assured viewers that despite her past tweets, she is not a “mean-hearted or hurtful” person and actually has “a huge heart and a very open mind.”

“In the many years since writing those tweets, I have made a conscious effort not to be judgmental and to be accepting of all people,” she continued. “I have gone into a field of work where I am able to help women and men have positive images of themselves, their bodies, and feel beautiful in who they are.”

The West Hollywood resident wrote that she will “not defend any of the words I have tweeted.” Instead, she wants to “deeply apologize and learn from my mistakes.”

“I wholeheartedly reject all of those sentiments,” she concluded. “That being said, I take full responsibility for my tweets and will use this as a learning experience. I hope that we can continue to spread love and kindness in the world.”

Shapoff’s apology comes one day after Us Weekly revealed that she bashed people who turn to reality shows to find love in a since-deleted tweet from 2009. A year later, she tweeted that “fat old women” at the gym should “shut the hell up stop dancing and just work out.” She also used the R-word on Twitter.

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

