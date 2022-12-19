A star-studded proposal! Rosie O’Donnell shared that her son Blake O’Donnell popped the question to his girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, during a performance of Phantom of the Opera.

“Last night – my son Blake asked his gf Teresa to marry him – and she said yes !!!,” the former daytime talk show host, 60, announced via Instagram on Monday, December 19. “The crowd clapped – and Hillary Clinton was there too- I cried all through phantom of the opera – wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Rosie O’Donnell Show alum posted two snaps of her son, 23. One photo showcased Blake down on one knee holding the ring box in front of his partner. The second picture captured the happy couple posing with Clinton, who was also in attendance at the Broadway show. Blake and Westervelt seemingly have an affinity for the iconic play — even dressing up as characters from the show for Halloween in October 2021.

The pair have been together for six years. In March 2021, the comedian’s son penned a touching tribute to his girlfriend to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

“5 years ago I slid into your dm and I’m soooo grateful you didn’t ignore me. 😅,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so lucky to have fallen in love with such an amazing person. Happy late anniversary baby girl 💛✨.” The Harriet the Spy actress responded: “So love u both ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations on 5 years.”

The Daytime Emmy winner, who publicly came out in 2002, shares Blake with ex Kelli Carpenter — the two also share Parker, 28, Chelsea, 26 and Vivienne, 20. Rosie and the entrepreneur were married from 2004 to 2007. The former View host was also married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016 and they share daughter Dakota, whom they welcomed in 2013. Rounds passed away in 2017. She was 46.

Rosie, for her part, moved on with Elizabeth Rooney in October 2017. The duo got engaged in October 2018 after dating for one year. A year later, the comedian and the police officer, 37, called off their engagement.

The Rosie Show alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about a potential reconciliation between herself and Rooney. “We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” the TV personality told Us in November 2019. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

The A League of Our Own star was later linked to Aimee Hauer in June after meeting the massage therapist, 43, on social media. Us confirmed in October that the twosome called it quits after four months of dating.