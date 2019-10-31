



Lost love. Rosie O’Donnell and fiancée Elizabeth Rooney called it quits after more than two years together.

Multiple sources confirmed to Radar Online that the two women split, noting the 57-year-old hasn’t mention Rooney “in a while.”

O’Donnell was quick to shut down speculation about her relationship while chatting with Us Weekly at the New York premiere of The Sound Inside on October 17. “No, no there are none. No wedding plans,” she said when asked if she and the 34-year-old police officer had started planning their nuptials.

Rooney, meanwhile, has deleted all photos of O’Donnell off of her Instagram and no longer follows the former The View cohost. The Celebrity Detox author still follows Rooney but has no photos of her ex on her Instagram page.

The pair began dating in 2017 and O’Donnell popped the question one year later, Us confirmed in October 2018. Rooney debuted her engagement ring on Instagram later that month.

“I am in love,” O’Donnell gushed to Howard Stern in 2017. “It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing. … I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

O’Donnell previously told Us that the former couple were holding off on wedding plans to allow O’Donnell’s daughter, Dakota, 6, to become more familiar with Rooney.

“I have a 5-year-old with autism [Dakota] and we have a routine going, the two of us,” O’Donnell shared in October 2018. “Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days. It’s kind of a great, slow process where [Dakota] does say, ‘I have two brothers and two sisters and two mommies.’ So, she’s kind of in the vibe of it, but you know when you have a kid with special needs like that, you try to go in a little bit of a different place. So, we both agree that [holding off on wedding plans] would be best for everyone.”

O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She shares four children, Parker, 24, Chelsea, 22, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, with Carpenter, and Dakota with Rounds, who died by suicide in September 2017.