



Never say never! Rosie O’Donnell and her ex-fiancée Elizabeth Rooney are not counting out a reconciliation just yet.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” the TV personality, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at Rosie’s Theater Kids’ Annual Fall Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on Monday, November 18. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

O’Donnell also clarified that she has not been dating other people and is “not looking” to start.

Radar Online reported in October that the former The View moderator and the police officer, 34, had called it quits after more than two years together. The news came two weeks after O’Donnell told Us that she had “no wedding plans.” The former couple also deleted all traces of their romance from their Instagram pages.

Us broke the news in late 2017 that O’Donnell and Rooney started dating after bumping into each other at the same theater benefit where they met a year prior. The Emmy winner said on The Howard Stern Show that November that she was “in love” and noted that it was “the first time I’ve dated someone younger.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2018 when the Army veteran shared a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.

“I always appreciated cops. I grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood,” O’Donnell told Us at the time. “To me, she just proves how amazing she is every day. … She patrols the streets on a horse. Not only is she a kick-ass cop, she’s on a horse doing it, so she’s pretty astounding.”

The Celebrity Detox author was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007 and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She shares Parker, 24, Chelsea, 22, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, with Carpenter, and coparented Dakota, 6, with Rounds, who died by suicide at age 46 in 2017.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin