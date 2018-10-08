Rosie O’Donnell Is Engaged to Police Officer Elizabeth Rooney: Report

Love is in the air! Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to her girlfriend of nearly one year, Elizabeth Rooney, Radar Online reports.

According to the website, the Emmy winner, 56, quietly proposed to the police officer, 33, over the summer, but they decided to keep the news under wraps for a while due to Rooney’s job. A rep for O’Donnell tells Us Weekly, “They are together.”

O’Donnell first revealed that she had a new girlfriend in November 2017. “I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve ever dated someone younger than me, and it’s a very trippy thing,” she gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating,” she continued. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

At the time, the former View cohost said that she did not see herself walking down the aisle again.

“I will not, ever,” she insisted during the radio interview. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it doesn’t work out.”

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that the couple met at a theater benefit, but did not cross paths again until a year later when they attended the same event.

O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She has four children with Carpenter: Parker, 23, Chelsea, 21, Blake, 18, and Vivienne, 15. She also shared daughter Dakota, 5, with Rounds, who died by suicide at the age of 46 in September 2017.

