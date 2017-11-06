It’s love! Rosie O’Donnell revealed she has a new girlfriend during her interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, November 6.

“I am in love,” the former View panelist said. “It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing.”

O’Donnell said her girlfriend is 22 years younger than her, but the age difference does not seem to be an issue.

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” O’Donnell, 55, said. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

However, O’Donnell, who has been married twice before, made it clear she would not be getting married again. “I will not, ever,” she said when Stern asked if she would walk down the aisle in the future. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if god-forbid it doesn’t work out.”

The Emmy winner married Michelle Rounds in June 2012 and adopted a daughter named Dakota, now 4, in January 2013. They split nearly two years later and finalized their divorce in March 2016. Rounds was found dead in her bed next to a bottle of pills on September 11.

O’Donnell mourned her ex-wife in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista and their child.”

O’Donnell also shares four children, Parker, 22, Chelsea, 20, Blake, 17, and Vivienne, 14, with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. The couple divorced after three years of marriage in 2007.

