Josh Duhamel’s favorite role in life is being a dad! The actor opened up about coparenting his son, Axl, with ex-wife Fergie and revealed that he hopes to have more children in the near future.

“I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” the Safe Haven star, 46, said on the Thursday, December 20, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It’s not as if I’m out there just trying to f—k anything, that’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with, you know?”

Duhamel, who split from the former Black Eyed Peas singer, 43, in September 2017 after eight years of marriage, added that the exes were once very in love. “Ferg and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately we didn’t work, but I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he gushed. “She’s awesome. So I’m just trying to find somebody. That’s kind of what I’m looking for.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that the When In Rome actor had moved on with Eiza Gonzalez, only to split in July. “They just drifted apart,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Although Duhamel is eager to find love again, he’s enjoying spending quality time with Axl, 5, and teaching him about the environment. “He’s really learning to love nature,” the Transformers actor exclusively told Us of his little one earlier this month. “[He] loves this earth. It’s important to him just to appreciate frogs, turtles, birds, trees and lakes [and] being outside.”

The father-son duo love going to their family cabin in Minnesota “a few times a year” to bond and take in the scenery, Duhamel added to Us.

