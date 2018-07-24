Calling it quits. Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have split after five months of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source close to the Baby Driver actress, 28, tells Us that the pair broke up “a couple of weeks ago” because “they just drifted apart.”

Duhamel, 45, allegedly told photographers in L.A. on Monday, July 23, that he and Gonzalez are “done,” according to the Daily Mail.

Us broke the news in February that the Safe Haven actor started seeing the From Dusk till Dawn alum less than five months after announcing his split from wife Fergie after eight years of marriage.

The pair met in early February at Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl concert at the Minneapolis Armory and hit it off. “They drank and partied together until very late,” a source told Us at the time. “After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.”

Since then, the former couple seemed inseparable. “They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,” the insider added. “They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

Although the duo kept their romance under wraps, they were spotted packing on the PDA during a vacation in Mexico earlier this month.

