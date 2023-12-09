Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have taken their connection to Miami for the annual Art Basel festival.

Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, were seen in one of gallerist Michelle Tillou’s Instagram snaps from the art exhibition. Tillou posted a carousel of “@artbasel selfies” on Thursday, December 7, including one where she posed beside the One Tree Hill alum and the soccer star.

In the photo, Bush rocked a beige blazer with matching culottes, while Harris went casual in an emerald blouse and cream trousers.

The next day, Harris met up with more famous friends at the event. She posed for a pic with Serena Williams and Renee Stubbs in a Friday, December 8, Instagram Story photo.

Related: Sophia Bush’s Dating History Sophia Bush isn’t afraid to admit her past romances weren’t all perfect. “My first experience with love was incredibly pure. The boy I loved had been one of my best friends from the time we were 9 years old,” the actress wrote in a personal essay published on Cosmopolitan in 2017. “In my 20s, when […]

Bush and Harris were first linked in October after their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the two women met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June and developed a friendship. Amid their divorces, their bond eventually turned romantic.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks since their first official date, but things already feel really natural between them,” a second source told Us in October. “They love being together. They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

The insider noted that Bush and Harris had “instant chemistry” after they met but maintained that they didn’t start dating until their breakups. Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August after 13 months of marriage, nearly two months before Harris petitioned to end her own marriage.

Related: Sophia Bush and Ex-Husband Grant Hughes: The Way They Were Sophia Bush kept her romance with Grant Hughes relatively private before they ultimately called it quits. The pair were first spotted together in Malibu in May 2020. Hughes was the first to show off his romance with Bush. “I posted only two photos in 2020 and averaged less than 5 minutes per day on Instagram. This […]

Harris and fellow soccer star Krieger, 39, were married for four years and share daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months. Following their breakup, USWNT fans speculated that the divorce was a result of infidelity, which Harris fervently denied.

“Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons,” Harris wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement last month. “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Harris concluded that the pair’s main focus moving forward is Sloane and Ocean. “My priority is being a good coparent to them with Ali,” she stressed. “Despite this current darkness, there have been years of love between us. And our kids are the best part of it all. They deserve two healthy and happy parents, and that’s what matters most. We are all in pain.”