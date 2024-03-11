Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have finally gone public with their much-buzzed-about romance.

The couple, who have been linked since October 2023, appeared together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday, March 10.

Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, were pictured with actor Eric McCormack at the shindig, which went down at West Hollywood Park.

The duo has been spotted in public together since news of their relationship broke, but Sunday night marked the first time they posed for photos.

On Thursday, March 7, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that Bush and Harris were “together drinking and dancing” at the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Girls5Eva in New York City.

The pair also partied with Bush’s former One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton Morgan at the premiere, with the trio spending “most of the afterparty” in the “back booth” of the bar.

“Ashlyn was holding Sophia and kissing her cheek as they danced,” the source noted, noting that the couple “seemed in their element.”

They left the party by 11 p.m., but Bush was noticeably “beaming all night.”

Bush and Harris were first linked in October 2023 after their splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger, respectively.

After 13 months of marriage, Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 41, in August 2023.

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, 39, in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage. The former teammates on the United States Women’s National Team share daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 18 months.

Bush and Harris met in June 2023 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but a source told Us their relationship was platonic until months later.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends,” the source explained, “but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry.”

The insider further noted that the women “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

Once they began dating, a separate source told Us Weekly how Bush and Harris were navigating their new waters.

“They love being together,” the source said. “They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

In a lengthy Instagram post to celebrate the new year on January 1, Bush reflected on her past with an optimistic nod to the future.

“What a year. My whole life I’ve heard the saying ‘put your own oxygen mask on first’ and this year I learned what it meant,” Bush captioned her post. “This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive. No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself.”

Bush continued, “No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’ This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin. I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming.”