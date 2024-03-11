Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make 1st Public Appearance as a Couple at Oscars Party

By
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make 1st Public Appearance as a Couple at Oscars Party
Stephanie Nguyen, Sophia Bush, Bobby Berk and Ashlyn Harris Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have finally gone public with their much-buzzed-about romance.

The couple, who have been linked since October 2023, appeared together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday, March 10.

Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, were pictured with actor Eric McCormack at the shindig, which went down at West Hollywood Park.

The duo has been spotted in public together since news of their relationship broke, but Sunday night marked the first time they posed for photos.

Feature Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party Was Perfect Celeb Couple Date Night

Related: The Vanity Fair Oscar Bash Is the Ultimate Date Night for These Pairs

On Thursday, March 7, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that Bush and Harris were “together drinking and dancing” at the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s Girls5Eva in New York City.

The pair also partied with Bush’s former One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton Morgan at the premiere, with the trio spending “most of the afterparty” in the “back booth” of the bar.

“Ashlyn was holding Sophia and kissing her cheek as they danced,” the source noted, noting that the couple “seemed in their element.”

They left the party by 11 p.m., but Bush was noticeably “beaming all night.”

Sophia Bush’s Dating History Gallery

Related: Sophia Bush’s Dating History

Bush and Harris were first linked in October 2023 after their splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger, respectively.

After 13 months of marriage, Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 41, in August 2023.

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, 39, in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage. The former teammates on the United States Women’s National Team share daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 18 months.

Bush and Harris met in June 2023 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but a source told Us their relationship was platonic until months later.

“Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were just friends,” the source explained, “but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry.”

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet 794 Kerry Washington Sandra Oh Quinta Brunson

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The insider further noted that the women “bonded over their breakups and having to start over.”

Once they began dating, a separate source told Us Weekly how Bush and Harris were navigating their new waters.

“They love being together,” the source said. “They love sports and want to do good in the world.”

Spring Coffee At Home Products

Deal of the Day

Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal

In a lengthy Instagram post to celebrate the new year on January 1, Bush reflected on her past with an optimistic nod to the future.

“What a year. My whole life I’ve heard the saying ‘put your own oxygen mask on first’ and this year I learned what it meant,” Bush captioned her post. “This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive. No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself.”

Bush continued, “No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’ This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin. I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming.”

In this article

Ashlyn Harris
Sophia Bush Bio Pic

Sophia Bush

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!