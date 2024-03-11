Oscar night is a perfect date opportunity, and many A-list celebrity couples proved that tenfold at the Vanity Fair party.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen stepped out at the Sunday, March 10, red carpet, where they packed on the PDA. Legend, 45, leaned over to kiss his wife, 38, as they posed for pictures.

While on the Annenberg Center red carpet in Los Angeles, they ran into Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. Washington, 47, and Asomugha, 42, have been married since 2013 but keep their relationship relatively private.

“I don’t talk about my personal life,” Washington previously said during a 2016 panel at South by Southwest. “That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity pairs that were couple goals on the Vanity Fair carpet: