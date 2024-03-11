Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Vanity Fair Oscar Bash Is the Ultimate Date Night for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and More

By
Feature Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party Was Perfect Celeb Couple Date Night
13
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oscar night is a perfect date opportunity, and many A-list celebrity couples proved that tenfold at the Vanity Fair party.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen stepped out at the Sunday, March 10, red carpet, where they packed on the PDA. Legend, 45, leaned over to kiss his wife, 38, as they posed for pictures.

While on the Annenberg Center red carpet in Los Angeles, they ran into Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. Washington, 47, and Asomugha, 42, have been married since 2013 but keep their relationship relatively private.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

“I don’t talk about my personal life,” Washington previously said during a 2016 panel at South by Southwest. “That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity pairs that were couple goals on the Vanity Fair carpet:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!