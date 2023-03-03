A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since.

The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 interview with Marie Claire. “That’s where I met my husband.”

The twosome continued to date and secretly tied the knot in Hailey, Idaho, in June 2013. Four months after their nuptials, Us Weekly confirmed that Washington was expecting her first child with the NFL star. (Asomugha also has a daughter from a previous relationship.)

In January 2014, the Little Fires Everywhere actress showed off her baby bump while attending the Golden Globes. “I feel like I have the best date of the night,” Washington gushed on the red carpet at the time. “My little accessory tonight.” Asomugha later joined his pregnant wife as her plus-one at an after party.

Four months later, the couple secretly welcomed their daughter Isabelle. In May 2016, Us confirmed that the parents were expanding their family again, and Washington gave birth to son Caleb that October.

The School for Good and Evil star opened up about being “vigilant” when it comes to keeping her three children out of the spotlight in March 2020.

“These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world — we don’t want to do that,” she told InStyle at the time. “I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world.”

After retiring from football in 2013, Asomugha dabbled in some acting projects and even produced the 2018 Broadway revival of American Son, starring his wife. “It’s been great,” she exclusively told Us at the play’s opening night in November 2018 of working together.

In October 2022, Washington would go on to praise her partner for his role in the Netflix film, The Good Nurse. “I’m really proud of him, I think he’s doing amazing work,” she said to Entertainment Tonight, adding that she was “really excited for his film.” The New York native had her film, The School for Good and Evil, premiering on the streaming service that same day.

“It’s really exciting to both have really important films at Netflix right now, we feel really blessed,” Washington said at the time.

Keep scrolling for Washington and Asomugha’s relationship timeline: