Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha proved Oscars night is for lovers, stepping out for a rare date night at the Vanity Fair post-ceremony party.

Washington, 47, and Asomugha, 42, were pictured holding hands as they entered the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10.

The Scandal alum stunned in a black, strapless Giambattista Valli couture gown, which featured delicate beaded embroidery and a tulle overskirt. She completed her look with a diamond choker and coordinating earrings. Asomugha, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Sunday was a rare public appearance for Washington and Asomugha, who prefer to keep their relationship private.

“If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life,” she previously said in 2016 during a South by Southwest panel. “That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Washington originally met Asomugha when he attended one of her 2009 performances of the play Race. They secretly wed four years later in June 2013, several months before Us Weekly confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. (Asomugha also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.)

Washington gave birth to daughter Isabelle in 2014. Their son, Caleb, followed in 2016.

“[Motherhood taught me] everything. My children are my teachers,” the actress gushed to Marie Claire in October 2020. “I’m in a constant state of learning and challenging myself to make room for their perfection and beauty.”

She and Asomugha are also fiercely protective over their little ones.

“These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world — we don’t want to do that,” Washington told InStyle in May 2021. “I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world.”

Washington and Asomugha have also worked together, with the former football star producing her 2020 Broadway play, American Son.

“It’s been great,” Washington exclusively told Us that November before revealing how Asomugha and their kids keep her grounded. “I do a lot of pilates and I just hang out with my family.”