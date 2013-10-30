Kerry Washington, like her Scandal alter ego Olivia Pope, sure knows how to keep a secret. The 36-year-old actress, who married NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha in a super covert ceremony in June, has yet another surprise on the way — a baby! As the new issue of Us Weekly exclusively reveals, the Scandal star is pregnant with her first child.

"She's about four months along," a pal tells Us of Washington. (Thus far, the mom-to-be has kept any hint of a baby bump concealed under roomy dresses.)

This will be the first child for the Emmy-nominated beauty, who married San Francisco 49ers cornerback Asomugha on June 24 in Hailey, Idaho. According to reports, the couple first started dating in the summer of 2012; Washington was previously engaged to actor David Moscow.

Asked about her top-secret wedding in an interview with Glamour magazine in September, the Django Unchained actress said she had "learned through experience" that talking about her personal life just "doesn't work" for her.

"I've had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it," she explained. "But I couldn't just turn around and say, 'I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.' So I just thought, 'Okay, no more.'"

That said, Washington isn't trying to dupe anyone. "I'm walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you," she said. "But I'm going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold."

