Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington! The actress turns 42 on Thursday, January 31, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her red carpet style evolution. While the former Scandal star played the ultimate D.C. fixer on her long-running ABC hit drama, her fab fashion sense has needed no help over the course of decades-long career.

A true style star, the award-winning actress played one of the chicest women to ever grace the small screen as Olivia Pope. Her TV wardrobe redefined boss-lady dressing with luxe, polished neutrals that inspired a generation of women to reimagine their workwear, and Washington’s fashion is just as fierce and trendsetting IRL, too.

When she launched her Scandal-inspired collection with The Limited back in 2014, the actress shared that she enjoys working with different designers to create different looks for different occasions.

“Personally, I have tons of favorite designers. I don’t gravitate toward any one designer because I think of fashion as the costume of the everyday woman,” she told WWD. “The Armani house was one of the first ones to dress me. Jason Wu is a dear friend of mine, as is Tory Burch. I am a big fan of Alexander Wang.”

It should come as no surprise then that the mom of two never shies away from a red carpet risk. She rocks everything from shimmering gowns and colorful frocks to short and sweet minis and whimsical midis with ease. The perennial best dressed-list favorite regularly plays with proportion and pattern and ensures she has an equally on-point hair and makeup look to match.

In honor of Washington’s 42nd birthday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to see her red carpet style transformation. Keep scrolling to see her best looks!