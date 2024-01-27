Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are still battling over divorce assets, and it appears they don’t agree about their prenuptial agreement stipulations.

Hughes, 41, recently filed a request with the Los Angeles’ Stanley Mosk Courthouse asking a judge to drop the mutual and temporary restraining order, according to documents obtained by People.

While Bush, 41, wants the estranged couple’s “unity agreement” to be upheld, Hughes requested the release of $300,000 so he can invest in real estate. The money is currently being guarded by the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

Hughes’ legal team argued in the January filing that investing the money in Oklahoma storage facilities would not impact his and Bush’s prenup payout — should the court determine that it should be upheld. Hughes’ request for the funds was accepted by the court, per the documents.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Bush filed for divorce from Hughes after 13 months of marriage. According to court docs obtained by Us, the One Tree Hill alum listed the pair’s date of separation as June 27, 2023, which is just 16 days after their first wedding anniversary.

At the time, neither Bush nor Hughes were asking for spousal support. A source exclusively told Us in August 2023 that the former spouses were hoping to remain cordial as they sorted out their divorce.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider said. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.” Bush and Hughes have remained committed to running The Bush Hughes Foundation for Progress together despite their breakup.

The actress and Hughes are “better off as friends,” the source explained, adding that the twosome “weren’t getting enough time with each other” before pulling the plug on their marriage.

A few months later, Bush reportedly moved on with soccer star Ashlyn Harris, whom she was initially linked to in October 2023. “Grant will always want the best for Sophia and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes told Page Six at the time.

Bush and Hughes have yet to publicly comment on their split, however, Bush reflected on her rocky 2023 while kicking off the New Year. “What a year. My whole life I’ve heard the saying ‘put your own oxygen mask on first’ and this year I learned what it meant,” Bush wrote via Instagram on January 1. “This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive.”

She vowed there would be “no more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’” Bush confessed, “This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin. I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bush’s rep and Hughes for comment.