Keeping it on the down-low. Kailyn Lowry responded to a fan’s question on Instagram about her relationship status on Sunday, November 4, and revealed that she’s dating someone.

“Are you single?” the fan asked, prompting the Teen Mom 2 star to respond, “Nope.”

While she isn’t planning on revealing the identity of her new love at the moment, the 26-year-old seems happy with where she is in her life.

Asked by another fan what her proudest accomplishment is, she responded, “You know what’s really crazy. I thought about this this morning. Aside from my children, I’m really proud of getting my bachelor’s degree, buying a home & writing books. I truly am so thankful.”

The mother of three boys, who shares son Isaac, 8, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 14 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, also revealed in the Instagram Q&A that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight when she met Lopez. “Absolutely not,” she wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji. “I hated his guts at first.”

Lowry and Lopez split before she gave birth to Lux in August 2017, but she told Us Weekly last month that she would welcome another child with him.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” the MTV star told Us exclusively. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

