Forever and always! Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been by each other’s side through thick and thin — and she was not ready to throw in the towel so quickly following the pair’s brief separation.

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new “Girl S#!t” podcast. “I’m just glad we got over it. Things are a lot better.”

She added, “I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage. And I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it’s great.”

Evans and Eason, 32, tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their now 4-year-old daughter, Ensley, that same year. She also shares son Jace, 11, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 6, with ex Nathan Griffith. The MTV veteran was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014.

Months after Eason admitted to killing the family dog and Evans temporarily lost custody of Kaiser and Ensley, she announced via Instagram in October 2019 that she planned to file for divorce.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

The North Carolina native continued, “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

Evans confirmed in March 2020 in a YouTube Q&A video that the pair had reconciled.

“I left him, and I was like, this isn’t going to be good when I go back to him,” she recalled to Us this month. “I know some people don’t understand, but there’s a lot of worse things that have happened in my life than getting back with my husband and trying to work it out. For me, I was willing to give it a second shot. I told David when I came home, I said, ‘If this does not work, we are separating and I am leaving.’ And I think he got it because before, I think [he thought] it just was an empty threat, and then I really left. So, he saw that I really will [leave him]. He started paying attention more to what I was saying.”

Evans noted that the biggest disagreement the twosome have faced recently occurred when they went grocery shopping. “He was like, ‘I’m going to get a case of water. I’ll be right back.’ And I, like, walked away to the other side of the grocery store and he texted me. He’s like, ‘Where are you at? I’m walking around with a case of water.’ I was like, ‘Sorry,’ but it’s always like little things like that. That’s about it,” she explained.

With the pair’s marriage back on track, the reality star is making time for her upcoming “Girl S#!t” podcast. The endeavor, which hits platforms on Thursday, April 1, is intended to educate and empower women by tackling an array of subjects, from relationship advice to career guidance.

“I think it’s going to be really fun because we’re going to bring any topic to the table, unfiltered opinions, and we’re just going to have conversations. It’s awesome,” she shared. “Nothing’s off limits. We want to build women up and empower women.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi