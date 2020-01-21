Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Keith Rogers, was arrested in North Carolina on Saturday, January 18, on drug and larceny charges, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms to Us Weekly.

The 34-year-old was booked on one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug (which could include heroin, LSD, marijuana or ecstasy, among other substances). He was also hit with two misdemeanors: possession of a schedule II drug (which includes substances with accepted medical use in the U.S.) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rogers remains in jail as of Tuesday, January 21, and is being held on $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina native, who has spoken candidly through the years about his battle with drug addiction, has been arrested numerous times over the past 15 years. He was taken into police custody three times in 2018 alone, first in April for selling and distributing schedule III drugs, then in July for violating his probation and again in August for allegedly assaulting a woman. He was also arrested in October 2019 for felony probation violation, and has a second court hearing scheduled for Monday, January 27.

Evans, 28, and Rogers started dating in September 2012 and got married just three months later.

“Courtland is a bad influence. He takes advantage of everyone,” a friend tells Us at the time. A second source echoed, “He sees Jenelle as a meal ticket. That’s why he wants her around.”

The former couple called it quits on their brief marriage in April 2013, and they finalized their divorce in June 2014. “She seemed very happy to be moving on,” the Teen Mom 2 alum’s lawyer told Us at the time.

Evans went on to date David Eason, whom she married in September 2017. She shares daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason, as well as son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.

The former MTV personality separated from Eason, 31, in October 2019, five months after he admitted to shooting and killing her dog Nugget. The estranged couple were spotted out and about in Nashville on January 14, but a source told Us that “they are not back together” and are simply “coparenting” their daughter.